Goich Earns Another Shutout as Bugs Sweep Jacks

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (23-14-1) shutout the Odessa Jackalopes, 3-0 to earn another series sweep and their fifth straight win overall in front of a sold-out crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

SHV got on the board at 7:47 of the opening period when Andrej Paricka raced through the slot and snapped in his fifth goal of the season and second in this series to give the Bugs an early 1-0 edge. Gleb Akimov and Cole Hutchinson picked up the assists on the game's first goal. The home team led in SOG, 10-8 after one.

After a scoreless middle frame, the Bugs extended their lead just 58 seconds into the third when Kyan Haldenby found space along the right wing and snapped home his 11th goal of the year to make it a 2-0 contest. Liam Fleet fed the puck to Haldenby to pick up the only helper on the play. SHV then broke it open a bit more on the PP when Seth Murch ripped home his 11th from the right point to push the Bugs lead to 3-0. Paricka picked up his second point of the night w/ an assist along w/ Brent Litchard returning from his suspension to grab the secondary helper.

Nikola Goich picked up the shutout stopping all 24 shots he faced on the night.

The Bugs will hit the road once again and take on their arch-rivals in the Lone Star Brahmas for a special MLK Day Afternoon tilt this Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. from the Nytex Sports Centre.

