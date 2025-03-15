Litchard, Bugs Explode W/ Big Second Period to Upend Jacks for Series Split

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (32-18-5) tallied four unanswered goals to upend the Odessa Jackalopes, 4-1 to snap a three-game losing skid at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

ODA opened up the scoring on the PP at 13:02 of the 1st where Kowin Belsterling belted in his second of this series to put the Jacks ahead 1-0.

The Bugs evened the score,at 3:05 of the second period as Brent Litchard slithered in his 18th goal of the year from the near corner to make it a 1-1 contest. Carter McKay picked up the only assist on the play. SHV would then take their first lead of this series at 16:27 as Duke Ehrhard would poke home a rebound in front for his ninth goal of the season to put the Bugs up 2-1. Litchard would pick up the helper and his second point of the evening. The home team would cash in at 19:36 when McKay would squeeze in his 11th goal from the far side to extend the Bugs lead to 3-1. Litchard would earn his third point picking up the assist on the third goal of the middle frame.

The Bugs put the game away at 12:57 of the third as Jonah Jasser punched in his fifth goal of the season in front to extend the lead to 4-1.

Nikola Goich made 25 saves to earn the win in net and help SHV halt a three-game losing skid.

The Bugs will have next weekend off before continuing their last homestand of the regular season by hosting a two-game series against the Oklahoma Warriors beginning on Friday, Mar. 28th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

