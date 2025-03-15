Ice Wolves Win Sixth Straight

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves won their sixth straight game Friday night, March 14 with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Grit. Andy Earl would open the scoring with a power play goal in the first period for the 1-0 lead through the first. In the second period, Sean Gibbons would find the back of the net for his seventh of the season to double the Ice Wolves lead. The Colorado Grit would find a power play goal from Luke Helgeson to cut the Ice Wolves lead in half. The captain would respond as Ethan Hull would go bar down to restore the two-goal lead. 49 seconds later Stanley Hubbard would add another goal for a 4-1 lead after two periods. The Grit would get a power play goal to start the third period however, the comeback would stop there. Ben Polomsky would add an empty net goal for a 5-2 finish. The teams meet again Saturday, March 15 at 4:05pm MT and you can watch on NATV by selecting away audio.

