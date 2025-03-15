Maryland Grinds Out Huge Win Against Northeast

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a nailbiting 5-4 overtime win the night prior, the Maryland Black Bears took the ice Saturday night looking for a season sweep against the Northeast Generals. It was another hard hitting, gritty contest that went down to the final period, but in the end, a third period goal by Josh Frenette helped deliver the knockout blow as the Black Bears got the win by the score of 4-2.

The scoring didn't come until the start of the second period, where Maryland struck twice in the first 92 seconds to go up 2-0. Forward Sebastian Speck scored 23 seconds into the period by firing a wrist shot from the goalline, where it hit off of Generals goaltender Carson Barnes' stick and into the net. Just over a minute later, forward Isac Nielsen snapped a shot from the slot under Barnes' blocker for a 2-0 lead. Northeast wouldn't go away, scoring the next two goals of the period to tie the game at 2-2. Forward Michael Bartkowski scored on a rebound while the Generals were shorthanded to make it 2-1. Just over four minutes later, Northeast tied the game with a one-time slapshot from defenseman Jack Montaldo to make it 2-2.

The third period was when Maryland took control. Black Bears forward Josh Frenette got the puck at the top of the far circle off of a Generals turnover, snapping a shot low blocker side and in to give Maryland a 3-2 lead. With just under five minutes to go, Northeast forward took a five-minute major for a hit to the head of Black Bears forward Luke Janus, giving Maryland a powerplay for the duration of regulations. The Generals did get a chance to tie that game when Bartkowski got another shorthanded chance, this time on the breakaway. However, Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes had other ideas, stopping the five-hole shot to keep the score 3-2. Eventually, Northeast pulled their goaltender and Black Bears captain Tyler Stern sealed the game with an empty net goal. Denes made 31 saves in the win.

Maryland hits the road next weekend to take on the Philadelphia Rebels on Friday, March 21st, and Saturday, March 22nd, with puck drop both days at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Black Bears return home for their final home series of the regular season on Friday, March 28th, against the New Jersey Titans with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

