Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears finish the two game series tonight at the Sullivan Arena with a 7:30pm puck drop.

Last night, the Wolverines shut the Brown Bears out with a 4-0 win in Soldotna. William Lubimov stood between the pipes for the Wolverines, stopping 27 of 27 shots against.

Tonight, we will be recognizing women in hockey with a ceremonial puck drop from Alaskan trailblazer, Brown University Hall of Famer and 2006 Olympic Bronze Medalist Pam Dreyer.

Grab your specialty rally towel at the entrances and be ready to rage throughout the night.

