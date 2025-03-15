Hat Tricks Blanked by Tomahawks to End Weekend Series

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks ended their weekend on a low note, as Johnstown secured a 2-0 shutout to win the season series. Spokane would save 17 out of 19 shots.

Danbury would see two power play opportunities throughout sixty minutes, however, both attempts would come up short. Matyas Krögler would make his NAHL debut, and end with one shot on goal and a +0 rating. The Hat Tricks can still get into a playoff spot, but they would need to win out and New Hampshire would need to lose out.

The Hat Tricks host the New Hampshire Mountain Kings next weekend starting Friday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m. You can stream the game live on NATV or come down to the Danbury Ice Arena to watch the game in person! Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

