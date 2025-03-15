Wolverines Win 4-0

March 15, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The series between the Anchorage Wolverines and Kenai River Brown Bears begins tonight with a 7:30pm puck drop in Soldotna, Alaska.

The Wolverines sit in third place in the Midwest Division and are coming off a split weekend against the second-place team, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Brown Bears sit lower on the leaderboard, in seventh place, and most recently took one of three games against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

Wolverines improved their record tonight to 29-14-2-3 with an impressive 4-0 shutout win from William Lubimov denying 27 of 27 shots against in the contest.

Anchorage started the scoring in the first period with a goal from Landon Greenough at the 17:46 mark of the 1st period followed by a breakaway goal from Merit Waldrop to extend the Wolverines lead 2-0 after the 1st period. Anchorage never looked back adding goals from Sam Evert in the 2nd period and Andrew Karkoc in the 3rd on the power play blast from the point to seal the deal for your Anchorage Wolverines.

After tonight's game, the two return to the Sullivan Arena to finish the series in Anchorage tomorrow night. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com for the 7:30pm puck drop.

