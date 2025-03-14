Jacks Overwhelm Bugs in Home Series Opener

March 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (31-18-5) fell into a 4-0 hole early and could never recover losing 7-2 to the Odessa Jackalopes to begin their last homestand of the regular season at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

Odessa jumped out to a 3-0 lead w/ goals from Caden Ghiossi, Kowin Belsterling, and Jeremy Jacobs in the opening period.

After Nikola Goich was pulled in favor of Aden Gariepy, the Jacks netted another goal just 52 seconds into the 2nd to go up 4-0. SHV would then get back to back goals from Duke Ehrhard and Lucas Deeb to climb back into the game and make it a 4-2 contest w/ Deeb's tally coming at 13:49. ODA would net another late-period goal in the contest as Henry Thornton smacked in his second tally of the campaign to make it a 5-2 contest at 19:09.

Odessa tallied two more goals in the third to complete a Jacks 7-2 victory over the Bugs who have now lost three straight contests.

The Bugs and Jacks will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. It'll be our "Lovin' Louisiana" theme night where we'll auction off our specialty jerseys after the game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

