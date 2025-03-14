Nielsen Scores Overtime Winner as Maryland Defeats Northeast

March 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears entered their annual Guns n' Hoses weekend losing three straight games and wanting to bounce back in front of their home crowd as the Northeast Generals came to town. Despite the Generals overcoming a 4-1 deficit to tie the game 4-4 late in regulation, the Black Bears were able to claw their way to victory, as forward Isac Nielsen scored the game-winning goal in overtime to win the game for Maryland 5-4.

The Black Bears got the scoring started just 32 seconds into the first period, where forward Sebastian Speck jammed the puck past Northeast goaltender Carson Barnes on the far post to make the score 1-0. The Generals would tie the game later on a wrist shot from the far circle as forward Kai Dunits tied the game 1-1. Maryland defenseman Evan Sofikitis would regain the lead for the Black Bears just 3:23 after Northeast tied the game, sliding a rebound from the near circle past Barnes for a 2-1 lead. Maryland forward Josh Frentte would increase the lead to 3-1 later in the frame, tipping a pass from forward Harrison Smith in from the slot.

The Black Bears wasted no time in the second period, with forward Tanner Duncan scoring on a snap shot goal from the slot to make the score 4-1. But the Generals wouldn't go away, and capitalized on a turnover in the slot from Maryland, leading to Dunits' second goal of the game to make the score 4-2. In the third, Northeast Generals defenseman Vinny Ipri scored on a wrist shot from the far circle to make the score 4-3. Despite some great saves down the stretch by Black Bears goaltender Marko Bilic, Northeast was able to tie the game with the net empty as Generals forward Rich Rucireto tipped a point shot in from the near side of the net with 1:31 to go to tie the game at 4-4 to force overtime. Maryland dictated play and dominated in overtime, never letting Northeast get a shot on goal. This led to Black Bears forward Isac Nielsen being left all alone in the slot. He got a pass from defenseman Victor Mannebratt and was initially denied by Barnes, but stuck with the puck and slid it past Barnes while falling down for a 5-4 overtime win. Bilic made 17 saves in the win.

Maryland and Northeast retake the ice on Saturday, March 15th, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

