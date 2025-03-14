Hat Tricks Drop Night One to Johnstown

March 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks took an unfortunate 4-2 loss to the Tomahawks in their second-to-last meeting of the season. Brendan Boring and Niko Tournas would be the lone scorers for Danbury through 60 minutes.

Johnstown was able to get off to a hot start in the opening frame, as forward Dallas Potter would break the scoring. Danbury would respond on their second power play of the period, as Brendan Boring found the back of the net, scoring on one knee to tie the game. The next period would run awry for the Hat Tricks, despite Niko Tournas scoring a spinorama style goal to tie the game at two. Johnstown would score two more to ultimately put the game away for themselves.

The Hat Tricks conclude the weekend series tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Select drafts will be available for $2 from puck drop through the end of second period. You can buy your tickets at the door for $10. If you can't male it, the game will be streamed live on NATV.

By Patrick Frenette

