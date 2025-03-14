Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

March 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The series between the Anchorage Wolverines and Kenai River Brown Bears begins tonight with a 7:30pm puck drop in Soldotna, Alaska.

The Wolverines sit in third place in the Midwest Division and are coming off a split weekend against the second place team, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The Brown Bears sit lower on the leaderboard, in seventh place, and most recently took one of three games against the Springfield Jr. Blues.

After tonight's game, the two come to the Sullivan Arena to finish the series in Anchorage tomorrow night. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com for the 7:30pm puck drop.

