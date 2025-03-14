Cameron Pitches 22 Save Shutout as Brahmas Blank Wranglers 3-0

March 14, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - On a windy day in Amarillo, the Lone Star Brahmas defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 3-0 as goaltender Ryan Cameron stopped all 22 shots he saw for his 7th shutout of the season.

Both coming off of losses last weekend, the Wranglers and the Brahmas clashed in the first game of a three game set at the Budweiser Bull Pen. It was the first meeting between the two foes since 12/27, a Lone Star 5-4 shootout victory in Amarillo. Amarillo turned to Matt Schoephoerster in net, while the Brahmas started standout goaltender Ryan Cameron.

In an intense back and forth battle, the stat sheet remained relatively bare for the first 45 minutes of the game. There was no scoring in the first two periods, and there were only two penalties called from the start of the game to the start of the third, with both teams going 1/1 on the penalty kill to that point. Amarillo and Lone Star both had chances offensively though, but Cameron and Schoephoerster put on a spectacle for the crowd in an epic goaltending duel. Lone Star outshot Amarillo 11-6 after the first period, but the Wranglers outshot the Brahmas 9-5 in the second to bring the shot count to 16-15 in favor of the Brahmas to begin the third period.

With 12:43 left on the clock in the third, the puck finally found the back of the net. A quick shot from the right wing from Owen Kerr snuck under the far corner of the crossbar to give the Brahmas the first goal of the night, and a 1-0 lead. Kerr's 21st of the season was assisted by Saxton Tess and Charlie Emmons. The Wranglers tried to bite back but the Brahmas defensive unit got to work trying to protect the one goal lead. Late in regulation, the Wranglers found themselves in come power play trouble, setting up the Brahmas for an extended 5 on 4, that Lone Star ended up scoring on. Leo Bergstrom pumped the puck in from between the circles from Faughnan and Cappello with 3:02 to go to make it a 2-0 Lone Star lead. An empty netter from deep in the Brahmas' zone from Kyle Isenberg with 2:09 on the clock sealed the Lone Star victory at 3-0. Cameron stopped 22/22 for his 7th shutout of the year and his 2nd against the Wranglers, tying him for the league lead. Schoephoerster also put together a fantastic game in a losing effort, stopping 22/24. Amarillo went 0/2 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill in the loss.

Amarillo will look to bounce back on Saturday night in a pivotal matchup in terms of the playoff race. The Wranglers will host the Brahmas at 7:15 PM on Hockey and Hot Rods Night, with their retro themed specialty jerseys up for auction following the game. Tickets are available at panhandletickets.com, fans can watch live on nahltv.com or listen in on the Wranglers YouTube channel.

Make sure you're following the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and promos.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.