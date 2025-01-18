Hat Tricks Split Northeast Series Following 3-2 Loss

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury could not rally back in time as they lost a close game against Northeast. Goals from Niko Tournas and Kai Elkie would be the only tallies that Danbury would notch. This game also snaps their three-game winning streak.

The Hat Tricks had a very even opening frame. At 3:12 in, Niko Tournas opened the scoring, going top-shelf on Generals netminder Ryan Nolan. 10:07 later, Northeast answered Danbury, as Joseph McGraw tied up the game at one, giving us a 1-1 score after 20 minutes of play. The Hat Tricks would grab their first power play of the contest just 2:44 into the second frame as Northeast defenseman Emerson Miller would be called for hooking. This led to a backhanded goal from Hat Tricks forward Kai Elkie, to take a 2-1 lead. The Generals would close out the last three minutes of play with two more goals to give them their first lead of the night, heading into the final frame. Both sides would hold their own in the final frame, which led to a 3-2 final for the Generals.

The Hat Tricks close out their six-game homestand with a tilt against the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday January, 24. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.