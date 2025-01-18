Tomahawks' Rally against Rebels Falls Short, 6-4

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks came up short in a hard-fought battle against the Philadelphia Rebels, falling 6-4 on Friday night.

The Philadelphia Rebels struck early, scoring just five minutes into the game. They doubled their lead five minutes later, making it 2-0 over the Tomahawks. Late in the period, the Tomahawks capitalized on a power-play opportunity after the Rebels were called for roughing. Ryan Flaherty found the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season, with assists from Adam Ondris and Tate Pecknold. The Tomahawks entered the first intermission trailing the Rebels by one.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to find the back of the net. With 4:42 remaining in the second period, a glass break forced an early intermission. After a delay of 1 hour and 13 minutes, the Rebels struck just over a minute after play resumed, taking the lead into the second intermission. The Tomahawks would outshoot the Rebels 30-20, through two periods.

The Rebels extended their lead with two unanswered goals to start the third period, but the Tomahawks mounted an impressive rally. Lukas Klemm sparked the comeback with a goal assisted by Nick Jarmain and Hank Reed. Just two minutes later, Cullen Emery capitalized on the power play with an assist from Sam Blanton. In the final moments, Markas Sameness, making his Tomahawks debut, brought the team within one, scoring with just 40 seconds remaining off an assist from Lukas Klemm. However, Philadelphia sealed their victory with an empty-net goal, defeating the Johnstown Tomahawks 6-4. Despite the loss, the Tomahawks outshot the Rebels 53-38.

The Tomahawks and Rebels will face off once again tomorrow night at 7:30 PM. Catch all the action live from Philadelphia on NATV (nahltv.com.) As always, stay up to date with your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on our social media handles.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.