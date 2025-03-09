IceRays Rough up Bugs in Taxing Three-Game Series from Corpus Christi

March 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (31-17-5) never could get anything going consistently and lost 7-2 in the series finale to the Corpus Christi IceRays at the American Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

The game began w/ two goals from the IceRays to put the Bugs in an early 2-0 hole in the first period. Angel Lovecchio got the Bugs on the board at 15:25 as he snapped home his second goal in this series making it a 2-1 contest. Corpus would tally another to lead 3-1 after one.

SHV would pull within a goal again as Foster Nichol fired home his second goal of the season to make it a 3-2 ballgame at 5:40 of the second. Carter McKay and Bode Wise picked up the helpers. After that it was all IceRays yet again as they scored the last four goals of the game which included a hat trick from Stepan Kuznetsov to complete a 7-2 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will return home for the final six games of their regular season beginning with a two-game series against the Odessa Jackalopes. Game one will be next Friday night as it's our annual "Pooches at the Pond" at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. and our players will be wearing specialty "Loving Louisiana" jerseys which will be auctioned off after Saturday's tilt.

