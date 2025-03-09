Wolves Take Down Wranglers

March 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves completed the season sweep over the Amarillo Wranglers Saturday night March 8. Toivo Laaksonen would open the scoring shorthanded 10:22 into the first period. Amarillo would respond 19 seconds later as Marc LaFrance would score on the power play and the period would end tied at one. The second period saw the Ice Wolves get multiple opportunities but didn't find a goal until the 16:33 mark where Andy Earl would put home a rebound for the lead. Amarillo would respond with just 18 seconds remaining in the period for a tie game heading into the final period. Sean Smith would score his first NAHL goal 15 seconds into the third period and that would also be the game winning goal.

The Ice Wolves will travel to Greely, Colorado to take on the Grit Friday March 14 and Saturday March 15.

