Bagnole Gets Hat Trick, Wolverines Edge Ice Dogs

March 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines burned past the Ice Dogs in tonight's 7-3 win to split this weekend's series.

Romulus Riego de Dios, Andrew Karkoc and Sam Evert gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the contest, with the Ice Dogs managing one before the frame completed.

Evert won the face off to kick-start the second, getting the puck to Anchorage's lead scorer Danny Bagnole who found the back of the net and gave the Wolverines their fourth goal just 11 seconds in.

Jackson Stimple took a shot seven minutes later, blocked by Fairbanks' netminder, placing it perfectly for Toby Carlson to tip in the fifth goal nearside.

With the Wolverines shorthanded, Bagnole ran the puck up the ice tucking it back handed through the goalies five hole for his second of the night.

The Ice Dogs worked two more goals past Manzi, one coming during a Wolverines line change, putting the Ice Dog on a 1v0 and sending it over Manzi's shoulder.

Bagnole had himself a night, putting one more in on an empty net, giving the Wolverines its first hat trick of the season.

The Wolverines return home this Saturday to take on another in state rival, the Kenai River Brown Bears.

