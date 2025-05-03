Wolverines Come Back To Take Game Two In Overtime

May 3, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After extremely slow first and second periods where the Wolverines recorded a mere nine shots on net between the two frames, they fought back to take game two in overtime.

With the lone Windigo goal coming in the first, Taisetsu Ushio knotted the game with just four minutes left in the contest.

Michael Manzi stood between the pipes for the Wolverines, allowing the team to stay in the game as he stopped 41 of 42 shots against.

Multiple big saves kept the Wolverines in the game, one coming in the overtime period where Manzi had made the initial stop, then managed to reach far side to make a glove save on the rebound.

Danny Bagnole gave the Wolverines the game winner in the thirteenth minute of the overtime period.

Game Three will be played tomorrow in Wisconsin with a 3:00pm puck drop, there will be a watch party at Dave and Buster's.

Game Four will be played next Friday, May 9th at the Sullivan Arena. Tickets will go on sale Monday at midnight!

