Solomon Records Fourth Shutout of the Year in Bruins 3-0 Win over North Iowa

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







MASON CITY, IOWA - Defensive injuries couldn't slow down the Austin Bruins (31-7-3-2) Friday night as the Black and Gold recorded its ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory over the North Iowa Bulls (14-23-3-2).

It took a few minutes for both teams to settle in, but after a cross check from Bulls defenseman Liam Bard, the Bruins red hot power play took over. Captain Jackson Rilei cleaned up a rebound for his second power play goal in three games and third goal in the same amount of time. Rilei is now tied for second on the team with five goals on the power play.

A late period high sticking gave the Black and Gold another opportunity to do some damage with the extra skater. With just over 90 seconds remaining in the period, Alex Laurenza sniped a shot over the glove of Jack Hirshorn for a 2-0 Bruins lead.

The Bruins finished the night going two for six on the power play, with seven goals on 17 chances over the team's last three games.

Laurenza continues his incredible season finishing the night with a goal and an assist. The second year Bruins' power play goal marks his 31st goal of the year, just one away from tying the team's single season record of 32 set by Walter Zacher during the 2022-23 season and Austin Salani last year. He now sits at 66 points which is just four points from tying Salani's single season record of 70 also set last year.

The start of the second period proved a little nerve-racking for Austin, with veteran defenseman Ashton Bynum receiving a game misconduct, while Ludvig Mellgren went down with an injury soon thereafter. The Bruins defense stepped up and fought through the exhaustion, including killing off three penalties to preserve the shutout.

Connor Beckwith finished things off with an empty net goal at 16:41, his third straight contest finding the back of the net. Jack Solomon put on a classic performance, stopping all 31 shots from North Iowa, for his fourth shutout of the season.

The Bruins now sit tied in second place with the Minot Minotauros with 67 points, just one point behind first place Bismarck. Austin is back in action at home Saturday night as they host the St. Cloud Norsemen at 7:05 pm from Riverside Arena.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.