Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Late Comeback Unsuccessful in 4-2 Loss

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks finished the weekend with another loss to the Titans. Two tallies from Danbury were notched by David Utkin and Brendan Boring.

Hat Tricks Able To Get Closer

Danbury was in a seemingly better position today, as they were in a position to potentially make a late comeback. Despite the attempt not going in our favor, they were able to prevent an empty net goal from New Jersey.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks are back at home next weekend as they host the Rochester Jr. Americans for their final weekend series. The action starts on Friday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

