Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines will attempt to split the series tonight against the Chippewa Steel after last night's tough loss.

This will be the Wolverines last game before returning home next weekend to take on in-state rival, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Sullivan Arena.

You can stream tonight's game through NAHLtv.com, there will not be a watch party.

