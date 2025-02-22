Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel
February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines will attempt to split the series tonight against the Chippewa Steel after last night's tough loss.
This will be the Wolverines last game before returning home next weekend to take on in-state rival, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Sullivan Arena.
You can stream tonight's game through NAHLtv.com, there will not be a watch party.
Check out the Anchorage Wolverines Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel - Anchorage Wolverines
- Solomon Records Fourth Shutout of the Year in Bruins 3-0 Win over North Iowa - Austin Bruins
- Carter Krenke Scores Twice as IceRays Hold on in Oklahoma - Corpus Christi IceRays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel
- Wolverines Outshoot, Fall to Steel
- Wolverines Fight Back from Two Goal Deficit to Win 6-4
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Minnesota Wilderness
- Heartbreaker On Ice: Darby, Shasby Record One Each, Wolverines Stumble Against Wilderness