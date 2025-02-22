Tomahawks Deliver Stellar Performance in Win Over Nordiques

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Maine Nordiques by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night.

The stage was set for a heated showdown in Maine after the previous night's game, which was filled with intensity and theatrics between the Johnstown Tomahawks and the Maine Nordiques. Both teams came out strong, with their goaltenders putting on a show. Johnstown's Nick Avakyan was especially sharp, making a series of highlight-reel saves to keep his team in the game. However, despite his stellar performance, the Nordiques found a way to slip one past him late in the period, breaking the deadlock and taking a 1-0 lead over the Tomahawks as the first period came to a close.

Johnstown controlled the second period, generating numerous scoring opportunities against Maine. Despite their dominant and aggressive play, the Tomahawks couldn't find the back of the net. Avakyan stood tall, shutting down the Nordiques as well, keeping the score unchanged. Maine maintained its 1-0 lead heading into the final period.

Entering the final period, the Tomahawks carried their momentum from the earlier frames. Midway through the third, Ryan Flaherty netted his 17th goal of the season, with assists from Adam Csabi and Caden Olenczak, tying the game at one. Just four minutes later, Markas Samenas capitalized on a Tomahawks power play, burying the go-ahead goal with help from Cullen Emery and Charlie Zetterkvist to make it 2-1. As the clock wound down, the Tomahawks held strong, securing a 2-1 victory over the Maine Nordiques. Goaltender Nick Avakyan was stellar between the pipes, stopping 30 of 31 shots in the win.

