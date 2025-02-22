Christian Nets Two, Wolverines Drop Game by One

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Cole Christian netted two goals tonight for his 100th and 101st points of his NAHL career.

While the Wolverines may have put four goals on the board, they were outscored by one by the Steel.

Cole Frawner and Christian gave the Wolverines a two-point lead in the first, while the Steel scored with just 30 seconds left in the frame.

The Steel continued to put up three more points in the second, split by a Wolverines goal by defensemen Camden Shasby.

Both teams put a goal up in the third period, where Christian grabbed his second of the night.

The Wolverines return home this upcoming weekend to play against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Sullivan Arena.

North American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

