Carter Krenke Scores Twice as IceRays Hold on in Oklahoma

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - The Corpus Christi IceRays (29-14-3) scored two goals separated by 46 seconds in the 2nd period and held on for a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma Warriors (14-26-6) Friday night at the Blazers Ice Centre.

The Warriors had the better of play in the opening 10 minutes of the 1st period forcing the IceRays to spend large amounts of energy defending in front of Goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov who was making his first start since February 2. Oklahoma would draw first blood on a wrist shot from Defenseman Joseph Luger who was left alone in the right circle and made it 1-0 Warriors with eight minutes to go. Moments later Corpus Christi would have a short-lived power play after a penalty sending the play to four-on-four and thats when the IceRays would strike. Nikita Konevych would spring Carter Krenke who snuck behind the Warriors defense and rifled a shot on the near side past Billy Stuski to tie the game at one. It extended Krenke's goal streak to four straight games bringing his season total to 13.

Offense seems to come in high volumes when the IceRays and Warriors meet, and tonight was no exception as the 2nd period opened up with both teams tradind chance after chance. The IceRays were able to build off their success late in the 1st period and began dictating the play, but Corpus Christi ended up taking a penalty and putting the Warriors on a four-minute power play. The IceRays would come out of the penalty kill unscathed and seconds after the penalty expired, Matteus Soderbom stepped out of the box and was in on a breakaway and pulled the puck to his back hand around Stuski and scored his sixth goal of the season to give the IceRays a 2-1 lead. Soderbom also scored his first career goal at the Blazers Ice Centre back in November. Corpus Christi would add to their lead 46 seconds later on a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play between Cooper Conway, Max Ranstrom, and Krenke who slammed home his second of the game to make it 3-1. Oklahoma would bounce back rather quickly with a goal from Ben Likness to cut the IceRays lead to one heading into the final frame.

The drama intensified in the final period of regulation as Oklahoma looked to stun the IceRays late as they had in the previous matchup last month. Outside a few fights in the frame, the scoreline would remain the same at the end of regulation with the IceRays holding on for a 3-2 win. It was the second win of the season at the Blazers Ice Centre this season as Krenke led the way with a pair of goals for the second time this season.

It was also Pierson Sobush's 100th career game with the IceRays in the win. Corpus Christi and Oklahoma will battle for the final time tomorrow night at the Blazers Ice Centre with puck drop at 7:00 PM as the IceRays look for a sweep.

