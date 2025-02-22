Ice Wolves Edge Jackalopes, 3-2

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 3-2 Saturday Feb. 22. Jake Kasay had the only goal in the first period with under two minutes to go. Odessa would tie the game on the power play as Caden Ghiossi would net his 10th of the season. Andrey Moskvitin would respond on the powerplay for his third goal of the season to give the Ice Wolves the lead for the second time. Jack L'Esperance would tie the game for Odessa for the second time in the game. The Ice Wolves would find an answer and take their third lead of the game as Andy Earl would find his team leading 15th goal of the season.

The Ice Wolves will welcome the El Paso Rhinos to the Outpost Ice Arenas Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 both games start at 6:30pm MT. The two teams are tied for fourth place in the South Division.

