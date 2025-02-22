Hat Tricks Fall to Titans to End Season Series

February 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury closed another season series, as the New Jersey Titans swept the season series with a 4-2 win today. David Utkin would score for the second time this weekend and Brendan Boring would get his first NAHL goal.

The Titans found their way in the opening frame, as New Jersey forward Ryan Friedman would find the back of the net 4:26 in. The next tally would come from Titans forward Jeremy Sprung, as he passed Hat Tricks forward Luke Golisano to get an open lane against Tyler Spokane, to take a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes. New Jersey would find the back of the net yet again with goals from Lucas Marshall and Ryan Friedman. However, Danbury would get on the scoreboard in between both of the New Jersey goals, with a backhanded roofer from David Utkin, to head into the final frame down 4-1. The last tally of the final frame would be a first for rookie forward Brendan Boring, as he got his first NAHL goal to make it a 4-2 contest. Danbury pulled netminder Tyler Spokane with less than three minutes in the contest for a 6-on-5 opportunity, that would unfortunately not go right for Danbury.

The Hat Tricks are back at home next weekend as they host the Rochester Jr. Americans for their final weekend series. The action starts on Friday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

