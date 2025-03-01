Several Bruins on the Verge of History

March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - After defeating the Bismarck Bobcats last night, the Austin Bruins (33-7-3-2, 71 points) took sole possession of first place in the North American Hockey League's Central Division. That wasn't the only impressive outcome of Friday night's performance. Alex Laurenza, Jack Solomon and Luc Malkhassian each took one step closer to etching their names in the history books.

Below are a list of several single season and franchise records that are on the verge of being broken:

-With his second period goal last Saturday versus St. Cloud, Alex Laurenza tied the single-season record for goals in a season at 32. Laurenza now sits in a three-way tie with Walter Zacher mark from the 2022-23 season and Austin Salani's total from last year.

-The goal was also Laurenza's 47th of his career, putting the second year Bruin just eleven goals away from breaking Zacher's all-time franchise record of 57 career goals.

-Laurenza's assist on Luc Malkhassian's game winning goal Friday night also put the Bruins star on the verge of breaking another single season record. The assist marked the Union College commit's 70th point of the year, tied with his former teammate Austin Salani's record set last season. The goal was Malkhassian's 63rd point this year, placing the first-year Bruin eighth on the list. Laurenza and Malkhassian are currently first and third in the NAHL in points, respectively.

-With the help of having his goal scoring long time friend on his line, Malkhassian is on his own path to stand alone in the single-season record books. The Toronto native boasts 43 assits this season, which places him currently tied for fourth all time, just seven away from beating Brandon Whalin's record of 49 set in 2012-13.

-Jack Solomon has been a force to be reckoned with all season long between the pipes. The UMass-Lowell commit posted a 28 save shutout Friday night en route to his 20th win of the season. The more impressive part, the win was Solomon's fifth shutout of the year, tying the single season record set by Kyle McClellan during the 2018-19 campaign. Solomon's parter in net, Carl Axelsson, has recorded four of his own shutouts and could be joining Solomon shortly in the record books.

-Solomon has continues to have one of the best goaltending seasons in Bruins history. The St. Louis native at the time of print is posting the best goals against average (1.72) and save percentage (.934) in a single season and is fourth in wins with 20. Solomon is also currently top five in the NAHL in all three of those categories.

With 14 games to go in the Bruins 15th season, there is a strong chance for these records to not only be broken, but shattered as the Bruins continue their run to the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Bruins return to action Saturday night against the second place Bismarck Bobcats at Riverside Arena. Tickets can by found at tickets.austinbruins.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.