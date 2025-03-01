Carlson Gets Two Points, Wolverines Rally Past Ice Dogs

March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines had a warm welcome home in front of over 3,800 fans, after spending the last two weekends in the states.

Defensemen Brock Devlin opened the scoring for the Wolverines midway through the first frame, followed by Danny Bagnole hitting back door with the assist from Toby Carlson.

Ashton Breyer found the Wolverines third goal, recording his first goal with the Wolverines since being acquired from the Amarillo Wranglers.

The Ice Dogs managed to sneak one past netminder Michael Manzi, who saved 26 of 27 shots through the night, according to the NAHL.

Carlson secured his second point of the night with an empty-net goal, finalizing the score at 4-1.

Before the night could finish, we saw some old-school hockey take place, with Cole Frawner and Gage Leonard dropping gloves, giving the Wolverines an additional win on the night.

The two meet again tomorrow night, as the Wolverines attempt their second sweep on the Ice Dogs. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

