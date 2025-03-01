Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game TWO between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Anchorage Wolverines after the Wolverines outplayed and outscored the Ice Dogs in last night's 4-1 win.

The crowd will be ROCKING tonight, plan on getting to the Sullivan Arena earlier to get your seats! Doors open at 6:00pm for the 7:30pm puck drop. Purchase your tickets only at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com

YOU MUST HAVE YOUR ID PRESENT FOR EACH ALCOHOLIC PURCHASE

