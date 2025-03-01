Tomahawks Complete Sweep Over Mountain Kings

March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the New Hampshire Moutain Kings by a final score of 5-3, on Friday night.

The Tomahawks dominated the first period. Cullen Emery opened the scoring just 4:55 into the game, netting the go-ahead goal off assists from Adam Csabi and Dylan Shane. Csabi then found the back of the net himself, with Jacob Ingstrup providing the assist. The Tomahawks carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Momentum shifted early in the second period as New Hampshire struck quickly, scoring just 15 seconds in and again a minute later to tie the game at two. However, the Tomahawks responded in a big way. Kirby Perler notched his first NAHL goal, reclaiming the lead with an assist from Dallas Potter and Charlie Zetterkvist. Zetterkvist then added to his strong weekend with his third goal, assisted by Potter and Tate Pecknold, extending the Tomahawks' lead to 4-2. Pecknold followed up with a goal of his own, assisted by Andrew Cowgill and Zetterkvist, pushing the score to 5-2. The Tomahawks held that advantage heading into the third period.

The Mountain Kings would manage to score once more making it a 5-3 game. However, it would be enough and the Johnstown Tomahawks would complete the weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Goaltender Nick Avakyan stopped 33-of-36 shots on goal in the Tomahawks win.

