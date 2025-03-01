Ice Wolves up 2-0 for Game 1

March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Friday: El Paso Rhinos 0 @ New Mexico Ice Wolves 2 - Rhinos are off the Albuquerque this weekend as we face off once more against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on their home ice! First period is all defense on both sides as neither team can make a dent in the other's line, sending us scoreless into the second period. Andrew Earl took first blood for the Ice Wolves and sent New Mexico leading into the third. Ice Wolves lead all throughout the second and snatched one more goal in the last minute of the game as earl took his second, and final goal of the night. Ice Wolves take Game #1 with a 2-0 victory.

