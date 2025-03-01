Hat Tricks Stunned by Jr. Americans to End Season Series
March 1, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks finished the weekend with a disappointing loss to Rochester, to tie our longest skid of the season. Hat Tricks netminder, Ryan Crowshaw made 36 saves on 38 shots. The last Rochester goal occurred on an empty net with 3:25 remaining in regulation. Danbury came out hot in the first 20 minutes of play, yet a look of fatigue seemed to set in towards the end of the second period.
The Hat Tricks head south to take on the Maryland Black Bears for the final time in the regular season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 7. You can stream the game live on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.
