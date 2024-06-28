Wolkow Adds a Pair of Home Runs in Kannapolis' Fourth Loss of Week

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - George Wolkow notched a pair of opposite-field home runs at the plate, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers fell for the fourth game in a row to the Columbia Fireflies, 6-3, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers drop to 2-5 in the second half, with Columbia soaring ahead to 5-2. The Fireflies now hold sole possession of first place in the Carolina League South division in the second half.

LHP Tommy Vail withstood a pair of runs allowed in the first inning to strike out seven in his 3.2 innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits with a pair of walks. Out of the bullpen, RHP Manuel Veloz struggled in two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. RHPs Connor Housley and Connery Peters combined to toss 4.2 perfect innings in relief with a combined five strikeouts.

Blake Mitchell continued his torrid hitting stretch at the plate, crushing his 11th home run of the season in the first inning. The two-run shot gave Columbia a, 2-0, lead after one.

The Ballers answered back quickly in the bottom of the first, cutting Columbia's lead to, 2-1, on a Ronny Hernandez RBI double that scored Arxy Hernandez. Ronny Hernandez's two-base hit sliced the Fireflies' lead in half after one inning.

Wolkow's first of two home runs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, making it, 2-2, after four innings of action.

The top of the fifth proved to be all Fireflies with four runs scoring for the visitors. Mitchell, Hyungchan Um and Erick Pena all walked with the bases loaded while Jhonny Perdomo added an RBI single. The big inning pushed Columbia ahead, 6-2, after five.

The last run of the night tallied by either side ended up being Wolkow's second home run, an opposite field fly ball that ended up in the left field berm to make it, 6-3, Fireflies with no further success in making a comeback.

The Cannon Ballers and Fireflies will battle for the fifth time this week at Atrium Health Ballpark on Saturday night. RHP Seth Keener gets the start on the mound for Kannapolis, with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m. in the postgame fireworks Saturday night matchup.

