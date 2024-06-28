Fourteen Walks Push Myrtle Beach To 9-7 Win Over Fayetteville

Off wild pitching by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans grabbed a 9-7 victory on Friday night to even up the series 2-2. The win improved the Birds' overall record to 32-41 and 3-4 in the second half, while the Woodpeckers dropped to 32-41 and 3-4 in the second half as well.

Every batter reached base safely for the Pelicans as the 14 walks marked the most in a game since September 1st, 2015 when the Birds walked 16 times against the Potomac Nationals. The three RBI came from Cristian Hernandez (1-3, RBI, 2 BB), Andy Garriola (1-4, RBI, BB) and Frank Hernandez (1-4, RBI, BB). Christian Olivo (1-4, 3B, BB) had the only extra-base hit with a triple in the seventh.

Nico Zeglin (4-0) grabbed the win with two unearned runs in his three innings while striking out four. Nazier Mulé logged his longest outing of his professional career with two runs, one earned while striking out five.

Yamal Encarnacion (1-5, 2 RBI) brought home two runs for Fayetteville on a single and a groundout. Cesar Hernandez (3-5) scored two runs and smacked three singles in the loss. The Woodpeckers outhit the Pelicans 9-5.

Five different pitchers were used for Fayetteville as Yeriel Santos (3-4) took the loss after allowing five runs, two earned in his three innings. He walked five batters with five strikeouts in his outing. Starter Colby Langford struck out the first two batters but walked three and allowed a hit after and was pulled in the first.

With two outs in the first, the Pelicans loaded the bases and Cristian Hernandez scored from third on a wild pitch by Langford to take a 1-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers tied the game in the third on an RBI single from Encarnacion and took the lead on an RBI single by Alejandro Nunez in the fourth.

The Pelicans responded with a three-run bottom half of the fourth. With two on, Alexis Hernandez hit a sacrifice bunt to third. Both runs scored on a throwing error by Alberto Hernandez to first. Alexis Hernandez later scored on an RBI single by brother Cristian Hernandez to left field to put the Pelicans up 4-2.

It was a quick response by Fayetteville with two runs in the fifth. With runners on second and third, Juan Santander reached on a throwing error by third baseman Reginald Preciado as both runs scored to tie the game 4-4.

Myrtle Beach grabbed their third lead of the game with two runs in the sixth off two RBI singles by Garriola and Frank Hernandez.

A three-run bottom of the seventh added insurance for the Pelicans. Two runs scored on wild pitches and a passed ball by catcher Will Bush brought the third in to extend the Pelicans' lead to 9-4.

Fayetteville got within striking distance after a three-run eighth inning. With runners on first and second, Bush hit an RBI single to make it a four-run game. Back-to-back RBI groundouts by Alberto Hernandez and Yamal Encarnacion capped off the inning with the Pelicans in front 9-7.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

