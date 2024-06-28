Nominate Heroes of the Inning for First Responders Night

June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are looking for eight local first responders to honor in-game as Heroes of the Inning on First Responders Night Thursday, August 8. A first responder qualifies as any firefighter, law enforcement officer, paramedic, emergency medical technician or any other professional who responds to fire, hazardous material or other similar emergencies.

Fans can submit their nominations here. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative. Honorees chosen will receive two reserve tickets to the Thursday, August 8 game vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 pm at Segra Park and will be honored between innings. Submissions are due July 21 at midnight.

The Fireflies return home for a three-game series to celebrate our Nation's Independence Day to kick-off July. Join us for Military Appreciation Night July 2, our Independence Day Celebration July 3 and Fireworks with the Philharmonic presented by Prisma Health July 4. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.