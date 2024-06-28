Neon Apple Awards Return in 2024

Sports stats



Columbia Fireflies

June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release


Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are honoring three local Midlands teachers with a Neon Apple Award Sunday, July 28 at Segra Park as a part of Teacher's Appreciation Night.

One elementary school, one middle school and one high school teacher will receive two tickets and will be presented with a Neon Apple Award and $250 prize for school supplies during the July 28 game at 5:05 pm vs the Lynchburg Hillcats. Fans can submit nominations for the award here. Submissions are due by July 14 at midnight. Winners will be contacted by a Fireflies staff member.

Those with questions about eligibility for the Neon Apple Awards or Teacher Appreciation Night can email Annika Slaby at aslaby@columbiafireflies.com.

