Delmarva Blanked by Down East on Friday Night
June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-45, 4-3) were shutout by the Down East Wood Ducks (38-34, 3-4) for the second time in the series on Friday by a final of 8-0.
Down East took an early lead in the first as they converted a first-and-third steal attempt with Echedry Vargas sneaking home from third on the throw to second, making it 1-0 Wood Ducks after an inning.
The Shorebirds got a strong start from Braxton Bragg who matched his career-high by going five innings, setting a new personal best with eight strikeouts.
However, his mound opponent, Paul Bonzagni, dominated Delmarva's offense by tossing six no-hit innings with six strikeouts.
The Wood Ducks gave their starter extra run support in the sixth with an RBI single by Arturo Disla and a three-run homer by Marcos Torres giving Down East a 5-0 advantage.
The deficit for Delmarva grew in the sixth on a two-run homer by Echedry Vargas and a balk with the bases loaded made it an 8-0 lead for the Wood Ducks.
Josh Trentadue entered for Bonzagni and continued the no-hitter into the eighth, but Thomas Sosa broke up the no-no with a single to left, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.
Down East would keep Delmarva off the board in the final innings, completing an 8-0 shutout win over the Shorebirds.
Both starters factored into the final decision as Paul Bonzagni (3-1) earned the win with Braxton Bragg (2-3) taking the loss. Josh Trentadue (1) was awarded his first save.
The Shorebirds look to reclaim the series lead on Saturday with Juan Rojas drawing the start against Izack Tiger for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
