Late Surge Makes Fxbg Victorious In Salem

June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The FredNats (4-3, 39-34) continued to get strong starting pitching on Friday night in Salem, and three runs in the 7th and two runs in the 8th broke a 1-1 tie and turned it into a 6-1 Fredericksburg victory on Friday night in front of a season-best 6,799 fans for Salem.

Marc Davis continued the recent trend of strong starting pitching for FXBG, running his scoreless inning streak up to 10 with five shutout frames for the second straight start. He allowed just two hits and struck out three with two walks.

He left with a 1-0 lead after Murphy Stehly's bases loaded walk in the 2nd opened the scoring to give FXBG the early advantage.

Mason Denaburg (6-1) got his team-best sixth win despite allowing Salem's only run of the game to score in the 6th on an RBI single from Marvin Alcantara, but it didn't take long for Fredericksburg to hit back.

In a tie game in the 7th, Marcus Brown led off the inning with a double to right center field, followed by a walk to Caleb Farmer, one of four on the night for him which ties the single-game high for a FredNat hitter. Stehly then broke the tie with a double down the left field line to score Brown and give FXBG the lead.

Elijah Green followed that up with a two-run single later in the inning to score Farmer and Stehly, and it was 4-1 after seven.

Then, with two outs in the 8th, Nick Peoples knocked a two-run single to center to make the lead a comfortable 6-1 for the FredNats.

After two innings for Denaburg, Merrick Baldo pitched a perfect 8th and Anthony Arguelles pitched a perfect 9th to secure the win for FXBG drama-free at the end.

The FredNats will go for their second straight win over the Red Sox (4-3, 38-35) tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. with Travis Sthele on the hill.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.