Mudcats Rally Past Lynchburg

June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats erased a two-run deficit in the middle innings to beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-2 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (45-27 overall, 4-3 second half) trailed 2-0 entering the sixth inning but was able to use timely hitting to square the score. Cooper Pratt doubled down the left field line and scored on a two-out error for the first Mudcat run. One batter later, Miguel Briceno guided a two-out, two-strike opposite field hit down the right field line to score Yhoswar Garcia and tie the score.

The Mudcats would take the lead in the next inning with a trio of runs. Blayburg Diaz, Jose Acosta and Filippo Di Turi all reached base to start the inning and load the bases. Rodriguez gave the Mudcats the lead with a sacrifice fly to left and Pratt followed suite with a sacrifice fly of his own to make it 4-2 Carolina. The Mudcats added an insurance run on a Luis Castillo infield hit for the 5-2 lead.

Lynchburg (41-32 overall, 4-3 second half) opened their lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning with a bases loaded walk but would score no more as Morris Austin (W, 6-3) worked a scoreless 1.1 innings out of the bullpen and keep the Mudcats in the game.

The Hillcats would get a lead-off double in the eight but would do nothing with the hit and Jeison Pena (S, 1) worked the final two frames to earn his first save of the season.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 5:00 p.m. The Mudcats will send RHP Bishop Letson (0-3, 3.71) to the hill while Lynchburg will counter with RHP Kyle Scott (3-2, 3.02).

