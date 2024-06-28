Ian Anderson to Continue Rehab at SRP Park on June 30th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson is set to continue his rehab assignment at SRP Park on Sunday, June 30th. The 2021 World Series champion is slated to be the starting pitcher for Sunday's 1:35 contest against the Charleston RiverDogs.

The 3rd overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Anderson soared his way through the Braves' minor league system before making his Major League debut in August of 2020. Anderson had a phenomenal showing throughout the Braves' 2021 World Series-winning season, capped off with 5 no-hit innings in Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. The righty has spent the last 14 months recovering from a torn UCL, and will continue his return to full form with an appearance for the GreenJackets this weekend.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be purchased at greenjacketsbaseball.com, or by calling 803-349-WINS (9467).

Ian Anderson Rehab Game Lineup:

Sunday, June 30th

vs. Charleston RiverDogs (Rays)

Gates Open at 12:30pm / First Pitch: 1:35pm

Pirates of the Savannah River Day

Sahlen Family Sunday featuring pregame catch on the field (4-4:30), Post-game Kids Run the Bases

Jr. Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

