Fireflies Win Fifth-Straight Friday

June 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Blake Mitchell at bat

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used a four-run fifth inning and five one-run innings of work from the bullpen to take home a 6-3 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark Friday night. The win was the Fireflies fifth-consecutive, which is their second-longest winning streak of the season.

Columbia (5-2) jumped ahead in the fifth inning. Diego Guzman lasered a double to the left-center wall to start the inning. Next, Aldrin Lucas singled to place runners at the corners. Erick Torres was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out before Blake Mitchell and Hyungchan Um drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to give the Fireflies a 4-2 lead.

With one out, Jhonny Perdomo legged out an infield single that scored Torres and kept the line moving. Next, Erick Pena drew Columbia's third bases loaded walk of the frame off Manuel Veloz (L, 1-1) to prompt a move to the bullpen for Kannapolis (2-5) and push the Fireflies firmly in front 6-2.

The Fireflies got the party started in the first inning. After Erick Torres walked to start the contest, Blake Mitchell sent a towering two-run homer to right to break the scoreless tie. The homer was Mitchell's 11th homer this season and it extended his on-base streak to 20-consecutive games.

Emmanuel Reyes worked four one-run innings out the shoot to press the advantage for Columbia. The Fireflies starter only had one strikeout on the night but limited damage before handing the ball to Jesus Rios (W, 1-1) in the top of the fifth while Columbia was nursing a four-run lead. Rios labored through 2.1 innings while allowing a single run before he turned the ball over to Elvis Novas. Novas spun 1.2 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 5.1 innings to start his season in the Carolina League.

Finally, Jarold Rosado (S, 4) closed the game out with a scoreless ninth to help Columbia win their fourth-straight game.

Kannapolis started their scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Ronny Hernandez laced a double to right to score Arxy Hernandez from first and to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1. In the fourth inning, George Wolkow smashed a solo homer to left field to tie the game 2-2. In the sixth, Wolkow added another solo homer to cut Columbia's lead to 6-3.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow at 7 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-5, 3.71 ERA) toes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with righty Seth Keener (3-3, 3.65 ERA).

