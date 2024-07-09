#WNBA Legend Lauren Jackson on Road to Recovery: Queens of the Court

July 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







WNBA Legend Lauren Jackson joins Co-Hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson this week on Queens of the Court. Jackson discusses coming back to the WNBL after having a baby, how she regained her confidence and much more! Listen to the full episode here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

