With Scoring Stymied, Moose Fall at Grand Rapids

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (2-2-0-0) fell 2-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (3-1-0-0), in the second of a two-game series at Van Andel Arena. The Moose were coming off a 1-0 loss against the Griffins on Friday night.

Both clubs were held off the scoreboard through the first frame, with the Griffins narrowly leading the Moose in shots. While both teams produced a number of scoring chances, on two power-plays a piece, neither had success in putting one over the line. Domenic DiVincentiis made some huge saves for Manitoba, stopping all eight pucks sent his way, and Sebastian Cossa went six for six in the opposite net for Grand Rapids.

Amadeus Lombardi scored for Grand Rapids four minutes into the second frame, grabbing the rebound off a shot by Dominik Shine, to leave the Moose trailing 1-0 for the second night in a row. Despite Manitoba's success in generating scoring chances during the second, including two more power-play opportunities, Cossa was able to keep his net clear. The Grand Rapids goaltender made 10 saves on 10 shots, and DiVincentiis made eight stops on nine shots in net for the Moose.

Tyson Empey found twine four minutes into the final frame, snagging his first goal as a Moose to tie the game. Empey lifted a backhander past Sebastian Cossa to record the first goal allowed by the Griffins on home ice this season. Lombardi struck again with eight minutes to go in the game, with an unassisted effort to secure the 2-1 win for Grand Rapids. The Moose pressed late and Brad Lambert nearly tied the contest with seconds remaining, but Cossa made a brilliant, diving glove save to hold the line. DiVincentiis made a total of 22 saves on 24 shots for Manitoba, and Cossa stopped 29 of 30 for Grand Rapids.

Quotable

Moose Forward Tyson Empey (Click for full interview)

"Obviously not the outcome we wanted. I thought the boys battled hard and we made a push in the third period to get pucks in the net and get some more traffic. Obviously it feels good to have that one go in, but at the end of the day we didn't get the job done."

Statbook

Henri Nikkanen (1A) recorded his first point of the season

Simon Lundmark (1A) has two points (1G, 1A) in his past four games

Parker Ford led the Moose with seven shots

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Rockford IceHogs in their 2024 Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

