Transaction: Andrae Loaned to Phantoms

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Emil Andrae

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Emil Andrae to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Andrae, 22, had been recalled to the Flyers on October 11 but has not appeared in any games with Philadelphia this season.

He enters his second full professional season in North America after a solid rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley in which he produced 5-27-32 in 61 games played. Andrae began the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers playing in four games before he was loaned to Lehigh Valley in November. He also played in 10 games with the Phantoms at the end of the 2022-23 season scoring 2-4-6 and on his AHL career with Lehigh Valley has produced 7-31-38 in 71 games.

The 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter from Vastervik, Sweden was a second-round selection (#54) of the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Lehigh Valley is back in action this weekend with a Friday night game at the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center this Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 at 3:05 p.m. with a pair of games against the Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings. Sunday's game features a Haunted on Hamilton theme with spooky fun at PPL Center including a costumer parade, trick or treating, and pumpkin painting.

