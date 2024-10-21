Tucson Roadrunners Give away Late Lead in 4-3 Defeat to the Texas Stars

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (1-3-0-0) conceded a late lead for the second consecutive game in its 4-3 defeat to the Texas Stars (3-1-0-0). Tucson forward Hunter Drew and rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux scored for the second-straight game, and forward Milos Kelemen found the back of the net for the first time this season. Their three goals were not enough to outlast the Stars after Texas defenseman Alexander Petrovic scored the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining. Despite allowing the late goal, Roadrunners goalie Jaxson Stauber made a team season-high 41 saves.

The Roadrunners overcame a one-goal deficit and disallowed goal to make it 1-1 game after the first period. Neither team gave away any high-danger scoring chances through the opening few minutes of play. The Roadrunners had its first quality shot on goal two minutes into the game from Raty's one timer from the top of the slot blocked and deflected out of play. The Stars scored 4:08 into the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Texas won an offensive-zone face off and Kyle Capobianco's shot from the point deflected off Chase Wheatcroft into the back of the net. The Roadrunners responded just over five minutes later past the halfway mark. Matikka ripped a hard shot from the top of the slot and Poirier made the save. McGregor whacked at the rebound infront of the net and poked it passed the goal line. The Roadrunners forward line celebrated the would-be tying goal but the officials waved off the goal because they whistled the play dead and score remained 1-0 Texas. Agozzino's tripping penalty two minutes later gave the Stars its first power play but Tucson nearly scored a short-handed goal to tie the game on Kelemen's breakaway but Poirier made the save. The Roadrunners continued to put on the pressure and Drew found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1 with 4:32 left in the period. McGregor chipped a backhand pass behind the net to Sokolov, who fired a pass toward the front of the net and Drew tapped the puck past Poirier. The Roadrunners almost took the lead 90 seconds later when Hebig and Drew had a two-on-one but Hebig's shot just wide of the left side of the crossbar. The Roadrunner's late push was indicative of its first period performance. Texas outshot Tucson 9-4 in the first 10 minutes but the Roadrunners kept pace with the Stars in the back half, as the Stars ended the frame with a 15-10 shot advantage. Stauber's 14 saves allowed the Roadrunners to get back on its feet and tie the game.

Tucson scored two second-period goals and led Texas 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Kelemen scored 56 seconds into the period to give the Roadrunners a 2-1 lead. Raty dished a backhand pass from behind the net towards the crease and Kelemen's backdoor snapshot found the back of the net. Tucson had its first power play of the night four and a half minutes into the middle frame but were unable to capitalize on the man advantage, getting just one shot on goal. After the Stars penalty expired, forward Travis Barron's wraparound attempt was the Roadrunners' best scoring chance since its opening-minute goal. Both sides shared an even number of chances and Tucson outshot Texas 8-7 in the first half of the second period. In the final 10 minutes, Lameroux's first penalty of the season gave the Stars its second power play of the game at 11:04. Tucson killed the penalty and scored immediately after Texas' power play expired. Lamoureux exited the penalty box just as Agozzino skated the puck up the ice after a Texas turnover. The rookie defenseman joined the play and skated alongside Agozzino on a two-on-one. The veteran forward dished the puck to Lamoureux near the net and the Quebec native tapped the puck in to give the Roadrunners a 3-1 lead. Tucson had an 11-10 shot advantage over the Stars.

The Stars scored two goals in the first 9:35 of the third period to erase Tucson's two-goal lead. Texas cut the deficit in half after defenseman Christian Kyrou scored two minutes into the third period. The Stars nearly found the equalizer 5:45 into the final frame on a two-on-one but Stauber's glove-save preserved the Roadrunners' one-goal lead. Texas continued to chip away at the Roadrunners lead and outshot Tucson 10-1 through the first 15 minutes of the period. The Stars scored the equalizer when forward Arttu Hyry put home a rebound at 9:35 to make it a 3-3 game. Texas nearly took the lead to complete its comeback when an unfortunate bounce in the Stars zone led to a two-on-one the other way. Texas forward Matej Blümel fired a one-timed shot but Stauber slid across his crease to block the shot and save the Czech forward's ensuing rebound. The Stars outshot the Roadrunners 20-2 in the final frame, and its last shot won the game when Petrovic found the back of the net in the closing seconds.

The Roadrunners wrap up its four-game homestand next weekend with a pair of games against the Bakersfield Condors at Tucson Arena. Game one will be on Friday at 7 p.m. MST.

