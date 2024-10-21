Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: October 24th, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their first two victories of the season over the weekend, posting a record of 2-1-0-0 in their first three-in-three set of the campaign. The club now sits at 2-1-0-1 heading into the final weekend of October and will begin a three-game homestand on Friday night at the XL Center.

Friday, October 18 th, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5 W): Grant Potulny picked up his first victory as the Head Coach of the Wolf Pack on Friday night in Round 1 of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

A wild first period saw the Wolf Pack jump out to a 4-2 lead thanks to two goals each from Brennan Othmann and Jaroslav Chmelaø. Brandon Scanlin notched his first goal of the season 5:50 into the second period, the second goal of the season by a Wolf Pack defenseman.

Brett Berard tallied his second goal of the season 10:47 into the third period, tucking in a wraparound to make it 6-4 at the time. That goal would stand as the eventual game-winning goal.

Defenseman Connor Mackey picked up two assists in the win, while Chmelaø (2 g, 1 a) and Berard (1 g, 2 a) each finished with three points.

Chmelaø's performance marked his first career multi-goal and three-point performance.

The win was the Wolf Pack's third straight over the Thunderbirds dating back to the 2023-24 campaign.

Saturday, October 19 th, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (5-4 OT W): The Wolf Pack snapped a two-game losing streak in their head-to-head matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night thanks to a wild 5-4 overtime victory.

Bo Groulx struck twice in the win, opening the scoring 14:13 into the game and then tying it 2-2 at the 12:26 mark of the second period. His second goal, a power play tally, came just 47 seconds after Wyatt Newpower gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

Berard's third goal of the season at 15:53 of the middle frame put the Wolf Pack ahead 3-2 heading into the third period, but the Islanders refused to go quietly.

The visitors tied the game twice, eventually getting it to 4-4 at 17:48 of the third period on Fredrik Karlström's second goal of the hockey game.

Marc Gatcomb was assessed a boarding minor at 20:00 of the third period, giving the Wolf Pack a power play entering overtime. Following a timeout call, the Wolf Pack ended the game with their second power play goal of the night 1:38 into overtime when Berard blasted a shot from the right-wing circle.

Sunday, October 20 th, 2024, @ Bridgeport Islanders (4-0 L): The Wolf Pack suffered their first regulation loss of the season on Sunday, getting shutout 4-0 by the Islanders.

Brian Pinho's shorthanded goal 6:59 into the second period broke the ice and proved to be the eventual game-winning goal. The tally was Bridgeport's second shorthanded goal of the season, while it was the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Wolf Pack.

Alex Jefferies and Gatcomb also struck in the second period, with Gatcomb' goal at 12:44 being the club's third goal in a span of 5:51.

Jakub Skarek made 24 saves to collect his first shutout and victory of the season. He also recorded his first career AHL assist.

Quick Hits:

Bo Groulx scored a career-high four points (2 g, 2 a) and recorded a career-high nine shots in Saturday night's victory of the Islanders.

The Wolf Pack recorded a season-high 42 shots on Saturday night in their victory over the Islanders.

Goaltender Louis Domingue appeared in his 200 th career AHL game on Friday night against the Thunderbirds. His victory in the game was his 95 th in the AHL.

Grant Potulny is the second straight Wolf Pack Head Coach to record his first victory against the Thunderbirds. Interim Head Coach Steve Smith earned his first victory on Nov. 15, 2023, against the Thunderbirds.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs)

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (4:00 p.m., CTDOT Family Value Pack, Postgame Skate with Wolf Pack Players)

