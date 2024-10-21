Game Preview: Condors v Wranglers, 6:30 p.m.

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CALGARY @ BAKERSFIELD, 6:30 p.m.

The Condors and Wranglers meet for the first of four times this season

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.)

BROADCAST:

AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY

AM 800 FOX SPORTS RADIO / IHEART RADIO

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Calgary Wranglers meet for the first of four matchups this season. Bakersfield was 4-4-0 in the season series last year.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield took a late 2-1 lead on a Connor Carrick tally, but San Diego's power-play tied it and the Gulls prevailed in overtime, 3-2 on Saturday. Daniel D'Amato had the other goal for the Condors.

THREE FOR THREE

Matt Savoie (1g-2a) has points in each of his first three games as a Condor following an assist on Saturday.

SEIZING THE MOMENT

Carrick's goal was his first as Condor. The 12-year pro has 194 points (46g-148a) in 353 career AHL games.

FIVE OF SIX

Bakersfield has collected five of a possible six points (2-0-1) for the second time in three seasons under head coach Colin Chaulk. It is the team's best start to an AHL season in 10 campaigns.

WELCOME DANIEL

D'Amato scored in his Condors home debut. He had six with Henderson 54 games last year.

DEAL-ING

Collin Delia won his Condors debut on Friday and is expected to start tonight. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native stopped 23 of 24 shots against the Ontario Reign in the win.

CALLING CALGARY

Calgary comes to town at the top of the Pacific Division following a 4-1-0 start to the season. The Wranglers swept Henderson over the weekend with a 22-save shutout from goaltender Devin Cooley. Reigning AHL Player of the Week Rory Kerins paces the entire AHL with seven goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Tucson for two games this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.

