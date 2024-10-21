B-Sens Head Coach Dave Bell and Alternate Captain Donovan Sebrango Ready to "Clown for Kids"

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - In what's becoming a sure sign of the Holiday Season, Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell and a member of the player's leadership group will again support the Belleville Rotary Clowns for Kids program in 2024.

This is the third consecutive season that Coach Bell and a member of the team's leadership group are collecting pledges and walking in the Belleville Santa Claus Parade dressed up as clowns, to raise money for Belleville Rotary Children's programming. This season, Coach Bell will be joined by B-Sens Alternate Captain, defenceman Donovan Sebrango, with the pair taking to the parade route on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

In his sixth season with the organization, Bell has always maintained a strong connection with youth in the community and says that's why he's always pleased to support the Clowns for Kids cause.

"I think it's because I have kids in the community and I was a YMCA member as a child, I used Rotary parks and rinks as a child, so those are things that this money goes back to in the community. Things that youth use, instead of being stuck in your basement on a computer. It's all about kids being active and in the community. I just really like the cause and anything for kids is really important to me."

On his selection of a player representative this year, Coach Bell said the search didn't take long and he found the perfect candidate.

"Donovan Sebrango is a very kind-hearted person; he's a very community-oriented person, so it was an easy ask. It took him about two seconds to answer yes. He's up for it and not afraid to embarrass himself by putting the clown costume on, so he's going to be great and hopefully, we can raise a bunch of money for a great cause."

If you'd like to contribute to Coach Bell and Donovan's Clowns for Kids campaign and support Belleville Rotary youth programs, you can make a donation. Fans can also show their support by attending the Belleville Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and cheering them on!

