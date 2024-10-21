Wolf Pack Sign Brett Budgell to AHL Contract, Complete Series of Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Brett Budgell on a standard player contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Budgell has been loaned to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack have recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the Bison.

Defenseman Griffin Luce has been released from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) and will return to the ECHL's Worcester Railers. Luce made his Wolf Pack debut in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Bridgeport Islanders.

Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury also announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the Bison from the Wolf Pack.

Budgell, 23, recorded an assist in two games with the Bison during the club's opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday against the Toledo Walleye. A season ago, Budgell appeared in 44 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders and 19 contests with the AHL's Iowa Wild. He recorded one assist with the Wild and 30 points (14 g, 16 a) with the Heartlanders.

The native of St. John's, NL, attended Wolf Pack training camp on a PTO this fall.

McCarthy, 23, scored a goal in two appearances with the Bison over the weekend. A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

