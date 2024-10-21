Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters

October 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to the Monsters. A 6'0", 179 lb. left-shooting native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, is 0-1-0 in one appearance for Cleveland this season with a 7.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .800 save percentage (S%). In ten career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Greaves went 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA and .912 S%.

In 119 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 61-41-11 with four shutouts, a 3.00 GAA, and .904 S%. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20.

